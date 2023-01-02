A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A man rescued from floodwater in Imperial Beach was recuperating Monday from the ordeal, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the water rescue call at 8:28 a.m. Sunday, finding a man in distress at Saturn Boulevard and Sunset Avenue, northeast of the Tijuana River County Open Space Preserve.

“SDFD crews responded to a report of a man who was holding onto a tree over rushing water,” according to fire officials. “It took about 25 minutes for the San Diego Lifeguard Swift Water Team to rescue the man using a rope system and an inflatable boat.”

The man did not sustain any serious injuries and was evaluated and released, according to SDFD.

–City News Service,