A San Diego Police cruiser on a downtown street. Photo by Adbar via Wikimedia Commons

Two women were hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday after one driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at an Oak Park intersection, police said.

At 8:32 a.m. Sunday, a woman, 29, driving a 2014 Volkswagen Golf was traveling southbound on 54th Street approaching the intersection with College Grove Drive, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

Another woman, 55 was traveling eastbound through the intersection in a 2012 Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Volkswagen failed to stop at the red light and struck the Toyota, Foster said.

The Toyota then struck an MTS bus that was stopped at the light, Foster said. The bus driver was not injured and there were no passengers on the bus.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Traffic investigators will handle the investigation.

– City News Service