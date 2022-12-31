A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Saturday after he was assaulted by numerous people, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive, according to Sgt. Andrew Brumfield.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground,” the sergeant said. “According to witnesses, he was attacked by numerous people.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries.

Detectives from the sheriff’s department’s Vista station want to talk to anyone who witnessed the attack. They are asked to call 858-565-5200.

–City News Service