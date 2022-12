U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the Borrego Springs quake and an earlier temblor.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert city at a depth of 1.5 miles and was widely felt throughout San Diego County.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded a half-hour earlier in the Lucerne Valley area to the northwest.

There was no immediate word on whether there were injuries or damage from either temblor.

City News Service contributed to this article.