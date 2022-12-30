LAPD at the scene of the Oct. 3 fatal shooting. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two men were in custody Friday and facing murder charges stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.

He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include “Roll Call” from 2015, “Throw It Up” in 2017, and this year’s “Gangbangin.”

Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.

The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

See more Inglewood rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Los Angeles. https://t.co/EzPN9X4JCF — Complex (@Complex) October 5, 2022

It was not revealed what led police to the suspects.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office Thursday and each suspect was charged with murder, police said.

The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O’Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page.

– City News Service