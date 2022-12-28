An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A total of 111 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Bostonia, Granite Hills and East El Cajon were without power Wednesday due to an outage.

According to the utility, the outage occurred at 6:40 a.m., and power was expected to be restored by about 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, according to SDG&E.

Meanwhile, 47 SDG&E customers lost power just before 10 a.m. due to a separate outage affecting the communities of San Ysidro, Nestor and Otay Mesa. The utility estimated power in those areas would also be restored by 12:30 p.m.

–City News Service