A woman killed in a vehicle-related crash Friday morning at the state Route 94 and College Avenue off-ramp was identified Monday by the Medical Examiner as Leslie Nunez Rosas, 25, of El Cajon.

The California Highway Patrol reported Rosas was the sole occupant of a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 94 at highway speeds at 8:25 a.m. through the Lemon Grove area when, another vehicle traveling in the same direction, struck multiple vehicles on the highway, including Rosas.

“The impact caused Rosas’ vehicle to travel off of the right side of the highway and down an embankment at the College Avenue off-ramp,” the Medical Examiner said. “Her vehicle appeared to collide with vehicles waiting to get off the exit, and Rosas was ejected from the vehicle.”

A 911 call was placed for assistance and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

Rosas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The traffic collision closed all lanes on westbound SR-94 near the College Area off-ramp until after 2 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this article.