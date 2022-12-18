California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

Investigators asked for the public’s help Sunday in locating a Ford truck or SUV involved in a hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of an elderly bicyclist.

At approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, the Valley Center man, 71, was riding a green bicycle northbound on the right shoulder of Cole Grade Road, near Horse Creek Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ford vehicle, possibly an Expedition, or F-Series pickup truck, also traveling northbound on Cole Grade, collided with the bicyclist and fled. The vehicle’s right front headlight was located nearby.

Medics pronounced the cyclist dead on the scene. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. The CHP is calling for anyone who has information or may have

witnessed this incident to contact the agency’s Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.