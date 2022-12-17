The CHP confirmed that the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to one of the crash scenes. Photo by Ken Stone

Two crashes in North County Saturday led to the deaths of at least two people, authorities said.

One, at 6 p.m. in Valley Center, involved a hit and run. The San Diego County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene, 29241 Cole Grade Road, north of Valley Center Road, at 6:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP described the suspect vehicle as a Ford sedan missing a right front headlight.

In the other incident, at least one person died in a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Escondido.

The CHP received word of the crash at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

No further details were available in either wreck.

– Staff and wire reports