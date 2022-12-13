Police and FBI press conference
Police Chief David Nisleit speaks at the press conference. Courtesy OnScne.TV

San Diego Police and the FBI on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven suspects and seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs in what was described as a “Mexican Mafia” crime ring.

Police Chief David Nisleit was joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy, District Attorney Summer Stephan and U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman at a press conference detailing the arrests and charges.

They said the leader of the crime ring is already on “Death Row” in a California prison and was using an illegal cell phone to organize local gang members for murders, kidnappings and other crimes.

The San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force made a series of raids to nab the suspects.

Nisleit said many of suspects operated out of a home in Encanto, where weapons and drugs were stashed.

Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.