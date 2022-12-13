Police Chief David Nisleit speaks at the press conference. Courtesy OnScne.TV

San Diego Police and the FBI on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven suspects and seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs in what was described as a “Mexican Mafia” crime ring.

Police Chief David Nisleit was joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy, District Attorney Summer Stephan and U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman at a press conference detailing the arrests and charges.

They said the leader of the crime ring is already on “Death Row” in a California prison and was using an illegal cell phone to organize local gang members for murders, kidnappings and other crimes.

The San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force made a series of raids to nab the suspects.

Nisleit said many of suspects operated out of a home in Encanto, where weapons and drugs were stashed.