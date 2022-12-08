Investigators are trying to identify this man in connection with a suspected arson in Lemon Grove. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities reached out for help Thursday in identifying a man who intentionally set a small fire at a Lemon Grove center for substance-abuse treatment.

The arsonist was caught on surveillance video piling up material and setting it ablaze near the lobby of the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children at the McAlister Institute. The incident, at the facility in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive, occurred shortly after noon Nov. 19, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

People at the center saw the fire and put it out before it caused serious damage.

Investigators said the suspect has been seen along San Diego Trolley platforms in East County. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue camouflage pants, a dark green baseball cap and black shoes with white laces and white trim. He also was carrying a bag and a guitar.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service