San Diego Police at the scene of the shooting in early November. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 34-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in the East Village last month was arrested in Oregon, authorities said Thursday evening.

San Diego Police Department homicide detectives gathered information and obtained evidence identifying Edward Childs as the suspect in the Nov. 5 killing of Charles Jordan, who officers found lying in the street in the 1600 block of K Street with a gunshot wound to the head, said Lt. Adam Sharki.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the past month, detectives processed the scene for evidence, examined surveillance video and attempted to locate witnesses to the shooting, Sharki said.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Childs was contacted by Oregon law enforcement personnel in the 1400 block of North First Street in Hermiston, in Eastern Oregon, about 180 miles from Portland. He was arrested without incident on an outstanding murder arrest warrant and subsequently booked into the Umatilla County Jail, authorities said.

San Diego Police will work with the San Diego County District’s Attorney’s office and local law enforcement in Oregon to arrange for Childs to be extradited to San Diego to face murder charges, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.