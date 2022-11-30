A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A ruptured natural-gas line on a commercial vehicle prompted a road closure in Ramona Wednesday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the non-injury mishap in the 1600 block of Main Street was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Authorities shut down the roadway in the area as a precaution while emergency personnel worked to mitigate the gas leak, sheriff’s Lt. Scott Roller said.

One lane remained closed in the late morning due to the leak, the lieutenant said.

Updated at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022

–City News Service