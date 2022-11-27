Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended by a speeding 2006 Dodge Magnum in the Midway District of San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street.

The 36-year-old woman driving the Magnum was located a short distance from the crash and taken into custody, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the 32-year-old man, who suffered an open fracture to his right leg, to a hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.