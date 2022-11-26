A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 34-year-old woman died Saturday in Chula Vista when she apparently ran a red light and her motorcycle hit an SUV.

The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. at Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle enter the intersection against a red light and strike the side of a compact SUV, the sergeant said.

Officers and fire department personnel responded and rendered first aid to the motorcyclist, who was then transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital. Doctors there pronounced her dead, Molina said.

No occupants of the SUV were injured. The Chula Vista police Traffic Bureau responded to investigate.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Officials withheld the name of the victim pending notification of family by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information was asked to contact Officer Ed Christopher at 619-476-5392 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service