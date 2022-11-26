Lifeguards examine the overturned panga boat. Courtesy OnScene.TV

At least two migrants drowned when a panga boat capsized off Imperial Beach on Saturday morning.

The vessel capsized around 6 a.m. near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue.

At least 10 people were reported to be on the boat, seven of whom reached the shore or were rescued by surfers.

The Coast Guard, San Diego Fire-Rescue, San Diego Sheriff and Border Patrol personnel were at the scene, and both boats and helicopters were being used to search for other victims.

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.