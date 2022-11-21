A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Authorities reported a 22-year-old man was shot and a 30-year-old man was hit with the gun on Sunday at Westview Park in Mira Mesa.

The homeless victims were confronted just before 7 p.m. by the shooter, who complained that his victim was not cleaning the bathroom that all three men were sleeping in, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspect, only described as a Black male, shot the 22-year-old in the leg and hit the 30-year old with the gun for trying to protect the other victim.

The victim who was shot was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life threatening while the suspect remains at large, according to police.

SDPD’s Northeastern Division detectives were investigating the incident.

City News Service contributed to this article.