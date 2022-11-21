Cassidy Hopwood. Photo credit: Courtesy, La Mesa police

Authorities on Monday released a photo of the teen girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa and sought the public’s help in the case.

Cassidy Hopwood, 17, of El Cajon, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard on March 13, according to police.

There was no identification on or near the body of the teenager or any possessions at the scene that could help authorities determine her identity, Lt. Katy Lynch said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office on Nov. 11 notified police that officials had determined the body was Hopwood’s.

La Mesa police said they spoke with Cassidy’s family last week to learn “additional information that may assist us in determining the circumstances leading up to her death.”

Officials asked that anyone with new information contact the department at (619) 667-1400, or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

“The La Mesa Police Department remains dedicated to seeking answers for Cassidy, her family, and her friends,” officials said in a statement.

– Staff and wire reports