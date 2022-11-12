La Mesa police. Photo by Chris Stone

The body of a female found behind a La Mesa business on March 13 has been identified as a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from El Cajon, police said Saturday.

The body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to Lt. Katy Lynch of the La Mesa Police Department. The body, which appeared to be that of an adult female, had no identifying information or belongings and appeared to have been dead for some time.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has been working to identify the body since March 13, the lieutenant said. Her death was suspected to be related to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The La Mesa Police Department learned of the identification on Friday. Her name was not immediately released. She was reported missing earlier this year to the El Cajon Police Department.

The LMPD Investigations Unit, San Diego County task force detectives and investigators from the ECPD continued an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. No foul play was suspected, police said.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the LMPD at 619-667-1400.

— City News Service