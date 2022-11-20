A Cal Fire engine. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters contained a blaze that started south of Dulzura Sunday and burned an estimated 21 acres, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

Captain Thomas Shoots said the fire was first reported at 12:10 p.m. in remote terrain near Marron Valley Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Shoots said via text message just before 5:30 p.m. that firefighters will be “clearing the incident within the next couple of hours.”

He said around 95 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Two suffered minor injuries, one to his ankle.

No structures were threatened, and Cal Fire didn’t issue evacuation orders, Shoots said.

He noted that without suppression activities, the fire could have quickly grown. Because of the terrain and northeast winds blowing at 8 to 10 mph, preventing the fire’s spread was an early challenge.

The cause is under investigation.

– City News Service