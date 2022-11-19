Two men were shot in a possibly gang-related shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood, police said Saturday. Photo via OnScene.TV.



Two men were shot in a possibly gang-related shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The victims, 16 and 29, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside a residence at 6700 Kelly St. when two men approached him and asked him “where he was from” — which is considered a gang challenge, police said.

Officials said both victims were “uncooperative with officers, providing only vague details about the incident.”

The two suspects were described as between 16 and 20 years old. The shooter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, while the second suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt and pants. The SDPD’s Gang Unit is handling the investigation.

Updated at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 19, 2022

–City News Service