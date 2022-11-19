A Border Patrol SUV. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A driver who fled and caused a pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border was stopped Saturday near Old Town, a U.S. Border Patrol official said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Border Patrol officers spotted a vehicle on Otay Mesa and Alta roads. The driver failed to yield, said Hector Quintanilla, a Border Patrol supervisor.

The unidentified driver headed north with law enforcement in pursuit. However, officers lost sight of the vehicle at state Route 94 and Interstate 805, Quintanilla said.

San Diego police eventually stopped the vehicle at 2:20 p.m. on Whitman Street, not far from Old Town.

It was unclear why Border Patrol authorities wanted to stop the driver, if there were passengers in the vehicle or what charges the individual might face. Quintanilla said the incident remains under investigation.

– City News Service