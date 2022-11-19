San Diego Sheriff’s Department vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday in connection with a pair of arson fires set earlier this week in Fallbrook.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities responded to a fire behind a grocery store in the 1100 block of South Mission Road, Sgt. Anthony Portillo of the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit said in a news release.

Just before 4 p.m. that day, a second fire was discovered in a trash bin near the store, Portillo said.

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation, Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit detectives and the North County Fire Protection deputy marshal responded to the scene.

On Saturday, deputies arrested Alexis Lopez, 23, in Fallbrook. According to Portillo, “surveillance video linked (Lopez) to the fires.”

Lopez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of arson.

Officials urged anyone with information about the cases or other related fires to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

– City News Service