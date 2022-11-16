First responders attend to the victim of the fatal shooting in the Del Cerro Area on Oct. 16. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been re-booked on suspicion of carrying out a fatal shooting last month in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood, authorities reported Wednesday.

Alejandro Armando Madrid, 41, allegedly gunned down 47-year-old Walter Bailey on Oct. 16, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly before 1 a.m. that day, patrol officers responding to reports of a man lying in the roadway in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road found Bailey mortally wounded from a gunshot to his upper body, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives eventually identified Madrid, a transient, as the alleged shooter. Last Thursday, he was arrested in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street in the Midway area for allegedly being in possession of a concealed 9mm handgun and a controlled substance.

“Over the next several days, detectives continued to investigate this case and developed additional probable cause that Madrid was the person responsible for shooting and killing Walter Bailey,” Shebloski said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the alleged murder.

Madrid was being held without bail at George Bailey Detention Facility pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.