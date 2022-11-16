A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Courtesy of the department

A suspected prowler was arrested this week after allegedly being spotted skulking around behind a home near San Elijo State Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

A resident of the 2100 block of Oxford Avenue in Cardiff-by-the-Sea made a 911 call shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to report seeing a man lurking in her backyard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving deputies saw a man matching the description of the intruder leaving the area in a pickup truck, speeding and running stop signs, the agency reported. They gave chase and pulled over the driver, identified as Darren Amador, 51, in the 600 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach.

Amador was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of prowling.

Investigators believe he may have been involved in other prowling incidents in Cardiff-by-the-Sea in recent months, according to sheriff’s officials.

City News Service contributed to this article.