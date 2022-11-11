Alin Ramon Cox. Courtesy San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A 59-year-old man diagnosed with severe dementia and schizophrenia last seen in Vista has been reported missing, authorities said Friday.

Alin Ramon Cox left Vista Family Health Center at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Brian Simpson of the San Diego County Sheriffs’ Department’s Vista Station.

Cox possibly walked toward a bus stop at 760 South Santa Fe Ave. in Vista at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Simpson said. According to a North County Transit District bus driver, a man matching Cox’s description was dropped off in Escondido in the area of Rock Springs Road and Mission Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.

Cox is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, has red hair and green eyes. He uses a cane and was last seen with a pink and burgundy backpack and wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants and blue shoes.

Anyone who has seen Cox or knows of his whereabouts was asked call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

City News Service contributed to this article.