A courtroom gavel. File photo

A man who fatally struck a married couple near Liberty Station with his SUV earlier this year pleaded guilty this week to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Kevin William Thomer is expected to be sentenced to a year in custody, plus probation, for the deaths of Alberta, Canada residents Jerome Zimmer, 71, and Madelyn Zimmer, 69, on Jan. 19.

San Diego Harbor Police said that at about 6 p.m. that day, Thomer was speeding westbound on North Harbor Drive, west of Nimitz Boulevard, and struck the Zimmers, who died at the scene. Police said the couple were crossing the road when they were hit.

Thomer was booked into county jail in March on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, but has remained out of custody for much of the time since his arrest.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter counts and is set to be sentenced in January.

According to an obituary from their children, the Zimmers were survived by four children and 11 grandchildren.

— City News Service