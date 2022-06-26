A pilot and his passenger walked away after a plane crash Sunday at Gillespie Field. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A small passenger plane with two males aboard crashed after landing at Gillespie Field in El Cajon Sunday morning.

The pilot told authorities that he is experienced, but lost control of the plane and went off the runway after landing around 10:40 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

The plane tipped over, but both the pilot and his passenger extricated themselves from the plane. Neither suffered injuries.

The plane spilled fuel requiring cleanup. HazMat teams from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego County responded.

Other agencies at the scene included the Heartland, San Miguel and Santee fire departments.

The FAA will investigate. Limited takeoffs and landings continued at the airport while officials awaited a crane to remove the disabled plane.