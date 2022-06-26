A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A man used a Glock handgun to rob a clerk at a Rancho Peñasquitos gas station of cigarettes early Sunday, police said.

The robbery happened at 3:05 a.m. Sunday at a Chevron in the 12900 block of Rancho Peñasquitos Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The clerk complied with the suspect’s demand for cigarettes from behind the counter and was not injured, the officer said.

The robber was last seen running northbound on the boulevard. The police described the suspect as an adult of Hispanic or Asian descent, but offered no further details.

Robbery detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service