Smoke from the fire in Poway. Courtesy Cal Fire

Firefighters in Poway reported they have halted the spread of a wildfire on Route 67 that closed the state highway.

The fire erupted around 2 p.m. near the intersection with Poway Road and quickly spread to 25 acres.

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies closed the highway and portions of Poway Road, Espola Road and Scripps Poway Parkway.

Cal Fire said the blaze had caused no structural damage.