Cal Fire responded to calls of a fire in a Ramona orchard Wednesday. Photo credit: @CalFireSanDiego, via Twitter

Firefighters halted a brush fire that spread over about five acres in a Ramona orchard Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze engulfed more than 100 trees and threatened several homes, but caused no structural damage or injuries.

The blaze in the area of Highland Valley and Wyneland roads erupted for unknown reasons about 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters less than an hour to gain control of the flames, which for a time moved toward two homes on an adjacent hillside, said Thomas Shoots, a Cal Fire captain.

Cleveland National Forest crews and firefighters from the cities of Poway and San Diego also worked to extinguish the blaze, Shoots said.

– City News Service