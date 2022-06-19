Crews return an injured man up a trail at Torrey Pines State Beach Sunday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

San Diego firefighters and lifeguards aided a man at Torrey Pines State Beach Sunday after he fell about 20 feet off Citizen’s Trail.

The man, 48, was intoxicated before attempting to walk down to the beach, according to lifeguards.

Approximately a quarter of the way down, at about 2 p.m., he took a misstep and fell 15-20 feet down the hillside, OnScene.TV reported.

Crews made their way down to the victim, stabilizing him. They then used a rope-and-pulley system to return him to the trail and back to the parking area.

An ambulance took him to Scripps La Jolla for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities closed the popular trail during the rescue.