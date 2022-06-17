Braden Jockmyhn, killed in a La Mesa crash in 2021. Photo credit: Legacy.com

Sentencing for a man who crashed into a La Mesa adult daycare facility, killing one, was delayed due to his placement in medical isolation, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Daniel Joseph Corona, 62, next is expected in court July 29 at the San Diego Central Courthouse, rather than the El Cajon facility, to match Judge Robert Amador’s schedule, according to the DA’s Office.

Corona, of La Mesa, pleaded guilty March 22 to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for driving an SUV through the wall of the Golden Life ADHC Center on University Avenue in 2021.

Braden Jockmyhn, 41, an employee who was inside the center at the time, died in the crash.

Corona tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine following the crash and both those drugs were found inside his totaled vehicle, prosecutors said.

According to Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department, Corona was headed east at about 5:30 p.m. on July 28, 2021, when his vehicle veered off the street, crossed a sidewalk and smashed into the building.

Jockmyhn died at the scene. Corona was hospitalized with a broken back.

Authorities took Corona into custody following an “extensive follow-up investigation” by La Mesa police and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office DUI Homicide Team, Runge said.

In addition to the manslaughter count, Corona also pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury and other counts related to the possession, transportation and sale of controlled substances.

– City News Service