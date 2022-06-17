Tyler Adams in photos released by the FBI.

San Diego FBI agents are seeking the public’s help in finding a man they want to question regarding the death of a woman in Mexico.

Tyler Adams, 50, crossed into the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the FBI. He used an alias, Aaron Bain, and is known to rely on more than a dozen fake and stolen identities.

He had been detained in Mexico on Wednesday and was questioned by authorities there about the woman, but was uncooperative.

Decomposed remains believed to be those of Racquel Sabean were found in a vehicle known to be driven by her, the FBI said. According to KGTV, the body was found late last month in Tijuana.

Authorities pursued Adams this week due to an Amber Alert issued in Mexico for Sabean’s missing 7-month-old daughter. The child, however, was located – KGTV reported the baby was found in Rosarito – and remains in protective custody in Mexico.

KGTV also said that Adams and Sabean left the U.S. for Mexico on April 17. They identified her partner as Paul Phillips.

That is similar to two aliases the FBI said Adams uses, Paul Wilson Phipps and Paul Wilson Phillips.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants and black running shoes. His eyes also may appear swollen.

In addition, Adams is wanted in Hawaii for escape in the second degree. The warrant was issued in September 2020.

To provide information on the case, contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, go to tips.fbi.gov or call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.