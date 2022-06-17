Meth hidden in a booster seat. Border Patrol photo

Border Patrol agents on Interstate 15 arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle methamphetamine in booster seats occupied by his children.

Agents on Wednesday stopped a vehicle occupied by two adults and their four children north of the checkpoint near Temecula.

A K9 team alerted the agents to the presence of narcotics inside the children’s three booster seats.

The driver was found to be in possession of 26.9 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $60,000.

He was arrested and the vehicle seized. The four children and their mother were released.

“Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family,” said Aaron M. Heitke, chief patrol agent for the San Diego Sector.