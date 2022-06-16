Firefighters wrap up Thursday after putting out a fire near a Linda Vista mobile home park. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police suspect a transient in a series of Linda Vista fires over the last three days, including more than one Thursday morning.

The man was seen starting a fire in the vegetation next to a mobile home park in the 2700 block of Wheatstone Street shortly before 8:20 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

Firefighters arrived to stop the fire, next to several homes, and saw the suspect setting another in Tecolote Canyon below.

San Diego police were called in, but the suspect disappeared. Crews quickly put out the first fire, while the second burned itself out.

Thursday’s blazes were latest of several arsons within about 1.5 miles of each other since Tuesday.

The suspect is believed to have set one fire on Kelly Street on Tuesday. Four others followed, including a boat, on Wednesday, mostly near Tecolote Canyon.