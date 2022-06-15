The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A teenage suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a spate of eastern San Diego-area school burglaries, authorities reported.

Adam Megill, 18, was taken into custody during a search of his home in the 7700 block of Calle De La Estrella in Pine Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Megill is a suspect in school break-ins and thefts in Alpine, Lakeside and Santee, Sgt. John West said. During the crimes, computers and electronic tablets were stolen from the campuses, West said.

Officials have not specified which schools were targeted during the burglaries.

Megill was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of four counts of commercial burglary and a charge of receiving stolen property. He was being held on $120,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.