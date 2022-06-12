A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County.

Officers arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and another due to an outstanding warrant at a checkpoint that began Saturday, the Escondido Police Department said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Valley Parkway and Avenida Del Diable, Lt. Scott Walters said.

Of the 847 vehicles that went through the checkpoint, 38 drivers received citations for driving an unlicensed vehicle or having a suspended or revoked license, the lieutenant said.

The next checkpoint will be in August.

Funding for the enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

– City News Service