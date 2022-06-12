Crews battle the Wala Fire in Oceanside Sunday. Photo credit: Screen shot, @10News, via Twitter

Crews gained control over an 80-acre Oceanside brush fire by late Sunday afternoon though it initially had threatened homes, according to city officials.

The forward spread was stopped, the city reported on Twitter. No structures were lost, though some fencing burned, the city said, and mop up will continue into the evening.

A brush fire with a moderate rate of speed burned Sunday, threatening structures in Oceanside and forcing residents in surrounding neighborhoods to evacuate.

Residents in the 300 block of Rimhurst Court, the 300 block of Shadowtree and all of Wala Drive were asked to evacuate out of an abundance of caution, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

As firefighters battled the blaze, dubbed the Wala Fire, in the 800 block of West Airport Road, officers with the Oceanside Police Department went door-to-door notifying residents on Spring Brook Court and Silver Ridge Court to evacuate.

Officials set up an evacuation center, where Red Cross volunteers assisted the displaced, at El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro Road.

Cal Fire San Diego, the North County Fire Protection District, Vista, Encinitas and Carlsbad joined in responding to the fire, first reported at 12:21 p.m.

Two air tankers spread retardant over the fire at 1:45 p.m. A plume of black smoke blanketed the area and could be seen for miles.

In addition, Oceanside police tweeted that media and the public should “keep all drones away from the area of the fire.”

Authorities warned at 3 p..m. that smoke from the Oceanside fire was drifting into southwest Riverside County. Murrieta officials took to Twitter to assure residents that there were no active fires in the community.

The blaze started as forecasters warned of “critical fire weather conditions” in parts of San Diego County through Monday.

See more 4:00 p.m. update: the #walafire forward spread has stopped. No loss of structures, with the exception of some fencing. "Mop up" will go into the evening. More info. will be provided if anything changes. Thank you to our neighboring agencies for assistance. #Oceanside pic.twitter.com/ZYO9xTyCig — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) June 12, 2022

See more Some homes in the Oceanside area of San Diego County were evacuated while firefighters work to contain a brush fire burning at a moderate rate of spread with immediate structure threat, according to officials. The fire was estimated to be at least 73 acres. #WalaFire pic.twitter.com/9SJ6NrAAL4 — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) June 12, 2022

– City News Service and staff reports

Update 4:20 p.m. June 12, 2022