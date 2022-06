The Barrett Junction fire is seen from a fire-fighting aircraft. Courtesy Cal Fire

San Diego County firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday near Barrett Junction that has so far charred an estimated 65 acres.

The fire, two miles south of Barrett Junction near Little Tecate Peak, was reported around 6:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Sixteen buildings were being evaluated, according to Cal Fire.

The agency said the fire was in a remote area with no direct fire engine access.

City News Service contributed to this article.