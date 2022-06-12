Encinitas at night. Photo credit: @CityofEncinitas, via Facebook

Two women and two men were robbed early Sunday by four armed men, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Four men in their mid-20s and wearing ski masks robbed the victims of cash and jewelry at 12:21 a.m. Sunday on South Vulcan Avenue at East E Street, Sgt. William Clem said.

One suspect had a handgun and the other three had knives, the sergeant said. The suspect with the gun wore a white collared or flannel shirt and long Dickies shorts. The other three suspects wore dark shirts and long Dickies shorts.

The suspect vehicle was an older oxidized black sedan, Clem said. The vehicle fled north on South Vulcan.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.