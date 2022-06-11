A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was stabbed Saturday while trying to stop a fight between two men in a parking lot of a Scripps Ranch shopping center, police said.

The 28-year-old man intervened in a fight between an 18-year-old man and another person in the parking lot in 10200 block of Scripps Trail, at 1:09 a.m. Saturday, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

“The victim and suspect ended up in a physical altercation with both parties going to the ground,” the officer said. “The suspect used a knife to stab the victim several times.”

The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital and was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, O’Brien said.

SDPD Northeastern Division Investigations was handling the incident.

— City News Service