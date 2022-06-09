A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities reached out Thursday for help in identifying a man who attacked a woman near La Jolla Shores Beach, beating and seemingly trying to suffocate her.

The victim, 59, was walking through Kellogg Park, in the 8300 block of Camino del Oro, when the assailant tackled her from behind shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Pinning the victim down with “wrestling style” holds, the man repeatedly punched her in the face, struck her on the head with her cane, covered her mouth and nose and twisted her head to the side, according to an SDPD statement.

Fearing for her life, the woman fought back. He fled as she fought for her life, running to the north.

The victim received treatment for various injuries, including cuts, scrapes and bruises.

She described the assailant as a muscular, short-haired, roughly 5- foot-7-inch man in his mid-20s to early 40s, wearing black sweats and fingerless leather gloves. Investigators believe he likely suffered injuries to his head, face and hands during the assault, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service