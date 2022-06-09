An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 27-year-old man died early Thursday after being shot in an Oceanside park.

Oceanside Police officers found the victim unresponsive in John Landes Park park at 2855 Cedar Road around 12:20 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Detectives were investigating the fatal incident

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ryan Malone at 760- 435-4537 or report an anonymous tip at 760-435-4730.

City News Service contributed to this article.