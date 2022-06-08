Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm in the unincorporated Spring Valley community of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station of the San Diego County Department were called at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to 9914 Campo Road regarding a man being stabbed and the suspect running away from the scene, said Sgt. James McCurty.

A citizen contacted the sheriff’s station and reported seeing a suspicious person near his residence and gave a description that was a close match to the description of the stabbing suspect, authorities said. A short time later, deputies located Rene Soto, who was later identified as the suspect involved in the stabbing incident, McCurty said.

Soto was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the San Diego County Central Jail.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

The investigation of the stabbing is ongoing.

–City News Service