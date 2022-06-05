Oceanside Fire Department ambulance. Courtesy of Oceanside Fire Department.

A woman was killed while walking Sunday when a Honda SUV drove onto the sidewalk and struck her before fleeing, the Oceanside Police Department said.

The collision happened at 8:19 a.m. Sunday on Benet Road near Leepish Drive, according to Sgt. Adam Morales.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive woman lying on the southern sidewalk of Benet, the sergeant said.

The black SUV was traveling eastbound, hit the woman, then made a U-turn and fled the scene westbound on Benet, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Morales said. Her name was not released pending family notification.

The OPD Major Accident Investigation Team took charge of the case. Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to call Accident Investigator Clint Bussey at 760-435-4412.

– City News Service