An officer draws his gun Saturday while entering a Tierrasanta apartment complex where a man with a gun had threatened firefighters. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police searching for a suspect accused of pointing a handgun at firefighters Saturday later found the man dead in another part of a Tierrasanta apartment complex.

San Diego firefighters from Engine No. 39 responded to a call inside an apartment in the 11200 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard around noon Saturday, according to OnScene.TV.

When they arrived, they found no fire or smoke, but upon entering the apartment, a male suspect pointed a handgun at them. The crews retreated and called in San Diego police.

Officers arrived and were staged down the hallway, when after approximately 20 minutes, the suspect fled his apartment and fire his weapon at the officers.

He fired up to 10 shots, then made it outside of the apartment building and headed towards an east portion of the complex.

He entered into a lowered area of the apartment, where police found him dead. He may have shot himself in the head, OnScene reported.

San Diego officers returned fire. Under a new agreement between the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the SDPD, the county agency will be handling the investigation.

The police closed Tierrasanta Boulevard eastbound traffic at Canyon Trail during the incident.