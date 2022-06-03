Oceanside Municipal Airport. Photo credit: oceansidemunicipalairport.com

A woman was killed an a man injured when the skydiving plane they were in crashed Friday afternoon in a field near Oceanside Municipal Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 208B Caravan went down about 2 p.m. just east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field as the pilot was trying to land at the airfield near state Route 76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Paramedics took the man and woman, both employees of GoJump Oceanside, to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, Oceanside Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Klopfenstein said. The male patient’s condition was unavailable in the late afternoon.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The FAA will investigate the accident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Updated at 5:35 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022.

City News Service contributed to this article.