La Mesa police crusiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was shot in the leg Monday in the Helix High School parking lot and La Mesa Police were searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at the school located at 7323 University Ave., according to NBC7 News.

It was unclear why the two men were at the school since it was closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

La Mesa police responded to a report of shots fired at the school, the station reported. Responding officers spoke to the occupant of a car who told them he had been shot.

Paramedics took the wounded man to Sharp Memorial Hospital, the station reported. A motive for the shooting was unknown.

The shooter was last seen driving away in a mid-2000s tan or gold Toyota Camry. Police told NBC7 the shooter was described as a tall man in his early 20s with tattoos on his arm and wearing a white tank top.

Anyone with information on the gunman was asked to call La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400.