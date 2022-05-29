San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Family searching for an at-risk woman in National City found her body Sunday about a mile from home, police said.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, several extended family members assisting with the search found Martha Carter, 77, lying face-down in some brush near the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.

Family members contacted police to report her location. Carter was unresponsive and showed no signs of life. Police and fire personnel who arrived at the scene confirmed her death.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating, police said.

Immediate family members were interviewed by detectives and the medical examiner.

Carter had last been seen in the 1900 block of Harding Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

– City News Service